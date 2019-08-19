How much first time buyers spent on a house as Calderdale sees price drop

House prices dropped in Calderdale in June, new figures show. The drop contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 1.2 per cent annual decline.

The average Calderdale house price in June was £142,569, Land Registry figures show – a 1.4 per cent decrease on May.

Over the month, the picture was worse than that across Yorkshire and The Humber, where prices increased 0.6 per cent , and Calderdale underperformed compared to the 0.7 per cent rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Calderdale remained level – putting the area 17th among Yorkshire and The Humber’s 21 local authorities for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in Selby, where properties increased on average by 4.9 per cent, to £210,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Sheffield dropped 2.5 per cent in value, giving an average price of £158,000.

Winners and Losers

Owners of detached houses fared worst in Calderdale in June – they dropped 1.5 per cent in price, to £260,816 on average – but over the last year, prices dropped by 0.7 per cent.

Among other types of property terraced prices were down 1.4 per cent monthly; down 1.4 per cent annually; £119,224 average

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Calderdale spent an average of £123,300 on their property – £1,700 less than a year ago, and £17,000 more than in June 2014.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £158,700 on average in June – 28.7 per cent more than first-time buyers.

How do property prices in Calderdale compare?

Buyers paid 12.0 per cent less than the average price in Yorkshire and The Humber (£162,000) in June for a property in Calderdale. Across Yorkshire and The Humber, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost £230,000.

The most expensive properties in Yorkshire and The Humber were in Harrogate – £280,000 on average, and twice as much as in Calderdale. Harrogate properties cost 2.5 times as much as homes in Hull (£113,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea, where the average June sale price of £1.3 million could buy 14 properties in Burnley (average £89,000).

Factfile

Average property price in June

o Calderdale: £142,569

o Yorkshire and The Humber: £161,997

o UK: £230,292

Annual growth to June

o Calderdale: -1.2 per cent

o Yorkshire and The Humber: +0.9 per cent

o UK: +0.9 per cent

