10 Calderdale walks around stunning scenery and wonderful views
10 Calderdale walks around stunning scenery and wonderful views

10 Calderdale walks around stunning scenery and wonderful views

As the weather is set to be sunny and hot this weekend it could be time to get out and about and explore the beautiful scenery that Calderdale has to offer.

By Abigail Kellett
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 11:30 am

Here are ten places to take a stroll across the borough.

1. Stoodley Pike

Offering amazing views over the Calder Valley, why not take a hike up Stoodley Pike. Start from Hebden Bridge train station and follow the route waymarked with black arrows on yellow discs.

Buy photo

2. Cromwell Bottom

Take in the wonderful surroundings and beautiful wildlife at Cromwell Bottom. The area is mainly woodland with a really good network of paths. There is also a wheelchair and pushchair accessible route.

Buy photo

3. Rochdale Canal

On some days, especially when sunny, the canal may be a little congested but time it right and you can have a peaceful walk. Rochdale Canal passes through Luddenden Foot, Mytholmroyd, Hebden Bridge, Todmorden and Walsden

Buy photo

4. Luddenden Foot

Take a stroll through history with a circular walk around Luddenden Foot. Take in the historic mills that were once a hive of industrial activity and the beautiful surrounding countryside.

Buy photo
Calderdale
Next Page
Page 1 of 3