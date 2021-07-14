10 Calderdale walks around stunning scenery and wonderful views

Here are ten places to take a stroll across the borough.
1. Stoodley Pike
Offering amazing views over the Calder Valley, why not take a hike up Stoodley Pike. Start from Hebden Bridge train station and follow the route waymarked with black arrows on yellow discs.
2. Cromwell Bottom
Take in the wonderful surroundings and beautiful wildlife at Cromwell Bottom. The area is mainly woodland with a really good network of paths. There is also a wheelchair and pushchair accessible route.
3. Rochdale Canal
On some days, especially when sunny, the canal may be a little congested but time it right and you can have a peaceful walk. Rochdale Canal passes through Luddenden Foot, Mytholmroyd, Hebden Bridge, Todmorden and Walsden
4. Luddenden Foot
Take a stroll through history with a circular walk around Luddenden Foot. Take in the historic mills that were once a hive of industrial activity and the beautiful surrounding countryside.