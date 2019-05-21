Spend a fiver and help your local shops as part of Totally Locally campaign

Independent Businesses of Hebden Bridge and HX7 are taking part in the first ever Totally Locally National Fiver Fest, from Saturday June 8 to Saturday June 15.

More than 30 other towns throughout the UK are taking part in the scheme to encourage shoppers back into their local town centres and high streets.

Shops, cafés, restaurants, pubs and businesses taking part, are putting on special £5 offers for the duration of the Fiver Fest campaign. Just look out for the distinctive posters around town and online promoting all of the Fiver Offers.

Alison Bartram, Heart Gallery proprietor and chairman of the Hebden Bridge Business Forum said “We’re joining in with the National Fiver Fest to give people some great bargains for local shoppers, but also to showcase the town and the great shops and businesses we have here and in the locality.

The Fiver Fest promotes the main Totally Locally message - “If every adult in HX7 spent £5 a week with their local independent shops and businesses instead of online or at the big supermarkets or chain stores it would be worth £2.9 million going directly into our local economy”.

“On average each independent business has around 12 local suppliers who are also often independent, family run businesses. So that £5 spent is re-spent locally as well, further helping the town. And the beauty of spending £5 is that it’s easy, guilt free and pretty much anyone can do it. Tiny actions like this can make a huge impact when lots of people vote with their feet!“

The Fiver Fest is part of the award winning Totally Locally town kit – a completely free marketing campaign for towns to use which has been hugely successful in helping towns to buck the trend of declining high streets.

Chris Sands, founder of Totally Locally said “Independent businesses are the lifeblood of our High Streets and Town Centre’s, run by incredibly passionate and knowledgeable people, often pouring their life savings into their businesses.

"Everyone is aware of the challenges our High Streets are facing and, so far, there has been a lot of talk but no real actions. We decided to coordinate a National Fiver Fest to celebrate our independent businesses and high streets, spreading the word about our £5 message and get people back into our town centre’s and supporting their high street.

“Since I created Totally Locally Two Kit & campaign, towns involved have gone on to win the High Street of The Year competition and other awards for turning their towns around, the number of empty shops in their town have reduced, they’ve created brand new markets and events and most of all the businesses in the towns have started to work together to promote their town and each other.

"Collaborating, sharing ideas and marketing each other’s businesses sounds simple but it is quite an alien concept to a lot of retailers. Once towns start to work this way it has a massive benefit to residents, businesses and the surrounding supply chain, making the towns a better place to live and work, with better facilities and employment."