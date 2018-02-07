Substantial six bedroom stone farmhouse

Approximately two acres of grazing land and exceptional far reaching rural views

This fine detached six bedroom stone farmhouse is surrounded by approximately two acres of grazing land with stables and set in a superb rural position enjoying absolutely magnificent views of Stoodley Pike on the distant skyline and overlooking miles of beautiful open countryside in an area of outstanding natural beauty.

Hawkstones Farm comprises on the ground floor of: entrance hall; beamed sitting room with a stone fireplace with tiled base and wood burning stove fire; additional reception room with beamed ceiling, mullioned windows enjoying excellent rural views and a stone fireplace; inner hallway with fitted storage cupboards; entrance porch; farmhouse kitchen with flagged floor and fitted with a range of matching wall and base units, a range oven with six-ring gas hob and chrome extractor hood; entrance porch and utility; beamed dining room with a feature arched entrance with glass doors giving far reaching rural views; beamed spacious living room with a marble fireplace; study and shower room/WC.

To the first floor: landing which is accessible from two separate staircases; house bathroom furnished with a four-piece suite and storage cupboards; master bedroom suite with a dressing room with fitted wardrobes and an en-suite shower room; four further bedrooms, one of which has a walk-in wardrobe and an en-suite shower room.

On the second floor there is a further bedroom, a playroom and a large attic storage room.

Located in a beautiful rural position approximately one and a half miles from Todmorden town centre and approximately five miles from Hebden Bridge, both offering a variety of amenities including health centres, artisan shops, markets, cafes, restaurants and good road and rail links to Manchester and Leeds.

Address: Hawkstones Farm, Kebs Road, Blackshaw Head

Price: £495,000

Agent: Peter David Properties 01422 844403

https://peterdavid.co.uk/