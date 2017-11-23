Superb country house with magnificent views across the Calder Valley

Set in a superb south facing elevated location with magnificent views across the beautiful Calder Valley is this immaculate detached four bedroom country house.

Believed to originate circa 1750, the property was renovated from two cottages to the present family home in the 1970s.

The accommodation briefly comprises on the ground floor: porch, utility room/pantry, quality fitted breakfast kitchen/diner, beamed living room, sitting room, garden room and hallway. To the first floor: landing, four bedrooms, large family bathroom and cloakroom with separate WC.

Benefitting from double glazing throughout and dual fired central heating (oil fired boiler and wood burning stove).

Outside; detached garage and workshop, log store, garden shed, stone outhouse, mature lawned gardens and private car parking.

Brink Top is situated approximately one and a half miles from the centre of the lovely market town of Hebden Bridge for all amenities including the railway station with excellent rail links to Leeds and Manchester.

Address: Brink Top, Heights Road, Hebden Bridge

Price: £485,000

Agent: https://www.ryburne.co.uk/