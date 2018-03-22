Superb property overlooking Hardcastle Crags

An 18th century Grade II listed semi-detached property, set in a delightful semi-rural position in a quiet conservation hamlet. This ideal family home retains a wealth of original features and has superb views overlooking the wooded valley of Hardcastle Crags, a National Trust area of outstanding natural beauty.

The accommodation comprises on the ground floor of: stone entrance porch; beamed sitting/dining room with mullion windows to the front, a stone fireplace with fitted cast iron multi-fuel stove, exposed stone work and a circular window to the side, stone flagged flooring and alcove shelving; quality fitted kitchen with an exposed stone fireplace.

To the first floor: landing; a beamed double bedroom which is currently used as a sitting room, with feature cast iron fireplace and a window seat to the front which enjoys lovely views over the local area; bedroom two and a bathroom with a four-piece suite and exposed stone chimney breast with a cast iron fireplace and exposed stone alcove.

On the second floor: landing with excellent fitted storage which includes an airing cupboard housing a new central heating boiler; beamed double bedroom three; study/bedroom four and a shower room.

Outside, there is a cobbled pathway with mature flower borders to the front. An excellent detached stone outbuilding offers a variety of options and there are two off-road parking spaces situated on the lane leading down to the hamlet. The property also comes with approximately 1/3 acre of woodland hillside which is recognised as a site of geological/scientific interest.

The property is a pleasant half a mile walk from the centre of Hebden Bridge which provides all amenities including rail links to Leeds and Manchester.

Address: The Hollins, Hebden Bridge HX7 7DZ

Price: offers over £305,000

Agent: Ryburne & Co 01422 844963

https://www.ryburne.co.uk/