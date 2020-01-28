Picture the scenario. You're walking the dog on a cold winter's day and the phone rings. It's that all important call from the wife you've been waiting for.

But in your attempts to stay warm you're so togged up in your layers of seasonal garments that you struggle to retrieve it from your trouser pocket, before whipping off your gloves in a frenzy as you desperately try to avoid the cut.

The Moshi Digits Touchscreen Gloves will keep you warm in winter.

Phew! - all panic is averted as you make it just in time, but while enjoying that feeling of relief while jabbering away to your loved-one you've failed to realise those poor old gloves have been dropped and abandoned, unlovingly left on a street corner to fester away like an unwanted apple core.

This has happened to me on numerous occasions, but not any more, because now I've got a pair of Moshi Digits Touchscreen Gloves.

Now let's get this straight - I wouldn't normally pay nearly £30 just to keep my fingers warm, but these funky winter warmers are so technologically enhanced they’re certainly worth it because you don't even need to take them off!

Whether it be on a ski break, cycling or walking trip, or simply while on the daily commute to the office, they're the perfect cold weather accessory for smart-phone lovers hoping to stay warm and connected at the same time.

Using tablets and smartphones is easy with the Moshi Digits Touchscreen Gloves.

Available in small, medium and large sizes and in light or dark grey, they are suitable for both men and women and can be matched with any style of coat.

I was sceptical as to how efficient they'd be but amazed at how well they worked, even though they are quite thick, as I tapped and texted away with ease and without making any mistakes.

It's all down to the special conductive fibres on each fingertip of the gloves that enable the responsive and accurate gesturing, with the added boost of a GripTrak pattern on the palm helping phones and tablets stay secure in your hand without slipping.

There's also soft microfleece lining inside for enhanced comfort and warmth, which although makes them slightly more difficult to get on, keeps your fingers working to their full capacity in freezing temperatures.

The Moshi Digits Touchscreen Gloves are available in light or dark grey.

I wouldn't be without them. In fact, now I've got these, all my other pairs of gloves are stashed away in a box having been forced into early retirement, but surely that's a better fate than some of their predecessors enjoyed.

Moshi's Digits Touchscreen Gloves - available from Moshi for £29.95 in light grey or dark grey. Visit the Moshi website here.