These Calderdale cafes have made top ten of Cafe of the Year 2020

Here is our Café of the Year top ten –  you now have the opportunity to vote for your favourite finalist!

From trendy to traditional, rustic to retro, there’s nothing we love more than a café or tea room and everyone has their number one. Now we want you to tell us which café or tea room is your winner. To vote for your winner, pick your favourite from the top 10 finalists on this page, fill in the coupon in this week's Halifax Courier (out today) stating the full name, address and voting number of your choice and post it back to us. The closing date for votes is Friday, March 13. Please note, we can’t accept any photocopied or defaced coupons; coupons delivered by hand or any received after the closing date.

001. Bake n Butties, 16 Mill Lane, Mixenden

001. Bake n Butties, 16 Mill Lane, Mixenden
002. Beefeater Cafe, 1 George Street, Halifax

002. Beefeater Cafe, 1 George Street, Halifax
003. Brow Bridge Cafe, 14 Rochdale Road, Greetland

003. Brow Bridge Cafe, 14 Rochdale Road, Greetland
004. Cinnamon, 8 Westgate, Halifax

004. Cinnamon, 8 Westgate, Halifax
