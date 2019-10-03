These fisheries have been nominated for our Chip Shop of the Year competition - here's how to vote

We are on the look-out to find the best Chippy of 2019. Cod or haddock? Mushy peas or curry sauce, with or without salt and vinegar, there’s nothing we Brits love more than a fish supper from the local chippy, and with literally thousands of chip shops in the UK everyone has their favourite!

Now we want you to tell us which of your local chippies gets your vote.

It could be because of the freshly-cooked food, traditional style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find in only the place you use.

Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the way your fish is fried.

We have drawn up a shortlist of chip shops and restaurants which will compete for the title of Chip Shop of the Year 2019.

01 Ben & Eddie: 25 Bradford Road, Brighouse

02 Blakeley’s of Brighouse: 1 Canal Street, Brighouse

03 Brackenbed Fisheries: 10 Spring Hall Lane, Halifax

04 Castle Avenue Fisheries: 2 Castle Avenue, Brighouse

05 Elland Lane Fisheries: 116 Elland Lane, Elland

06 Field Lane Fisheries: 97 Highfield Road, Brighouse

07 Highroad Fisheries: 472 Gibbett Street, Halifax

08 Marks Fry-Days, Lightcliffe Road, Brighouse

09 New Lodge Fisheries: Savile Park Road, Halifax

10 Northowram Fisheries: 31-33 Lydgate, Northowram

11 The Catch: 3 Green Lane, West Vale

12 The Golden Haddock: 16 West Street, Sowerby Bridge

13 Todmorden Chippy: Stansfield Road, Todmorden

14 Towngate Fisheries: 13 Towngate, Sowerby Bridge

15 Wendy’s Fish & Chips: 2 Catherine Sreet, Elland

16 West Vale Fisheries: 27 Stainland Road, West Vale

Entries will be printed in this paper and online until Thursday October 17 2019, so you can vote for your favourite. So who is deserving of a ‘plaice’ in the list of top finalists?

To vote from the list, simply return the coupon on this page to us, stating the voting number, full name and address of the chip shop or restaurant you wish to vote for. Closing date for votes is Friday October 19 2019.

Photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted. Hand-delivered coupons to the office or coupons received after the closing date will also not be accepted.