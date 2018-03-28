This delightful period cottage boasts beautiful private gardens with a central pond

Pond cottage is a superb period two bedroom cottage in Brearley.

The accommodation briefly comprises of: sitting room with an attractive fireplace with tiled hearth, kitchen fitted with a range of quality base and wall units with complementary worktops and tiled splashbacks, landing, two double bedrooms and a fully tiled shower room. There are stairs from the kitchen to the first floor and stairs down to the useful cellar area with good storage and a wall fitted ‘Ideal Logic’ combi boiler.

Outside; large gardens with the stunning pond which is surrounded by a variety of mature trees, shrubs and many plants. There is a paved seating area and spaces for sheds. Directly to the front is an enclosed small garden and parking for two cars.

The property is situated approximately one mile from Mytholmroyd, two miles from Hebden Bridge and approximately four miles from Halifax. All have excellent amenities including good rail services to Manchester and Leeds.

Address: Brearley Lane Top, Brearley HX2 6HT

Price: £149,500

Agent: Ryburne & Co 01422 844963

www.ryburne.co.uk/