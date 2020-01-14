Wetherspoon pubs in Calderdale to celebrate Burns' Night

Four Calderdale pubs will be celebrating the life and poetry of the Scottish poet Robert Burns by hosting a 10-day Burns event.

It will run from Friday 17 to Sunday 26 January inclusive, with Burns’ Night on Saturday January 25.

The participating pubs are; The Richard Oastler in Bethel Street, Brighouse and The Commercial Inn in Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge, together with The Barum Top Inn in Rawson Street and The Percy Shaw in Broad Street, both in Halifax.

To mark the occasion the pubs will be serving two special meals; Scottish haggis, neeps and tatties, as well as Caledonian Burger (6oz beef patty, haggis, whisky sauce, chips and six beer-battered onion rings).

Customers will also be able to enjoy a guest ale, Harviestoun Haggis Hunter (4.3% ABV), from Scotland’s Harviestoun Brewery, in Clackmannanshire.

A small haggis, neeps and tatties meal is also available, for customers who want a lighter meal or smaller portion.

Among the drink choices for the Burns event meal deals are two Scottish single malt whiskies, Glenmorangie and Glenfiddich, Scotland’s BrewDog Elvis Juice beer, as well as a Scottish gins Tanqueray No. Ten, Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla, Hendrick’s and Edinburgh Gin Rhubarb & Ginger.

The Richard Oastler manager, Maddison Page: “Our Burns event is a great opportunity for our customers to sample some traditional Scottish food and drink and to celebrate for longer than just January 25.”

