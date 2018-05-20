1,000 people swing into top vintage fair

Despite the glorious weather nearly 1,000 people attended the third Hebden Bridge Vintage Fair over the weekend of May 12 and 13.

With nearly 30 stalls over the two days, and swing dancing from The Swing Cats plus a live vintage vocalist, there was plenty to do and enjoy.

WELL ATTENDED: The third Hebden Bridge Vintage Fair.

Organiser of the fair, Claire Walton, said: “The atmosphere was stunning. We’ve established a real core of high quality sellers and our customers were bowled over by the fantastic entertainment we had in place.

“We are delighted that our fairs are becoming renowned not just for selling great vintage items, but also for offering a whole package of high quality entertainment.

“We are looking forward to expanding this at our next fair which will be at the Square Chapel Arts Centre, Halifax, on Saturday 8 September.

“Any ‘wannabe’ swing dancers can book in for a half day dance workshop and film buffs can look forward to vintage cinema classic Some Like it Hot.”

GREAT MOVERS: There were swing lessons for all ages.

Visit www.yorkshirevintagefairs.com for more information about the September fair.