Feathered friends in Hebden Bridge, by Peter Sykes

11 uplifting pictures of landscapes across Calderdale

With restrictions on the places we can go and the people we can see during the COVID-19 situation, we take a look at some wonderful pictures taken by readers across Calderdale.

We love seeing your pictures, even when we're all spending more time at home. Whether it's a group of birds saying hello in your garden or a beautiful sunset from you window, send pictures to newsdesk@halifaxcourier.co.uk.

Narrowboats at Brookfoot by Mike Halliwell
Mill Building at Brookfoot by Mike Halliwell
Keeping watch over Todmorden by Michael Green
Walsden moor, Todmorden by Peter Sykes
