Hebden Bridge Marching Contest

13 pictures from this year's Hebden Bridge Marching Band competition

Hebden Bridge was filled with music this weekend as the annual Hebden Bridge Brass Band Marching competition took place in the town.

Here are 13 of the best pictures from the annual event - can you spot anyone you know?

Members of The Skelmanthorpe Band, from the front, Victoria Hallworth, Murray Preston and Martin Horsfield.

1. Marching bands

The Skelmanthorpe Band

2. Marching bands

The Skelmanthorpe Band

3. Marching bands

Martha Kidd, 12, left, and Charles Lees, 10, from Hebden Bridge Junior Band.

4. Marching bands

