Do you spot anyone you know? For more of our picture galleries click here to see ten fascinating facts about Halifax and here for pictures from a night out back in 2013.

1. On the town Georgina, Stephen, Alison and Anna on a Sowerby Bridge night out in 2007. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. On the town A night out in Sowerby Bridge back in 2007 jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. On the town Rachel and Ceri on a night out back in 2007. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. On the town Mel and Anna on a night out back in 2007. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more