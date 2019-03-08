42% of hospital staff hit by stress

More than 40% of staff at the Calderdale and Huddersfield Trust reported stress-related illnesses last year, new data shows.

Healthcare experts say the figures indicate an “alarming downturn” in the well-being of healthcare workers.

The 2018 NHS Staff Survey revealed that 42% of workers at the Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Trust had felt unwell due to work-related stress over the last 12 months.

That’s slightly lower than in 2017, when the figure was 43%.

The survey, which received 2,779 responses from the Calderdale and Huddersfield Trust employees, also asked staff about their experience of working at the trust.

The majority of staff were working overtime, with 74% saying they worked extra unpaid hours on a weekly basis.

More than a quarter of respondents said they had been verbally abused or bullied by patients or members of the public, while 15% had faced physical violence.

Unison’s head of health Sara Gorton said Government ministers were not paying enough attention to growing problems within the NHS.

Neil Churchill, director of patient experience at NHS England, said: “Whilst there are a number of positives in this year’s survey, it is also clear that local employers can do more to improve.

“We would expect all trusts to listen to the results from their staff survey and take appropriate action.”