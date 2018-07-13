6 of Yorkshire’s best agricultural shows this summer if you missed the Great Yorkshire Show

From July 10-12, Harrogate hosted one of the year’s most popular agricultural shows: the Great Yorkshire Show.

However, if you didn’t get the chance to attend this annual event, but would still like to attend a superb agricultural show in Yorkshire, then there are plenty taking place throughout the region this summer.

Located in Egton Bridge in the North York Moors National Park, Egton Show has a huge array of activities taking place

Ryedale Show, Welburn Park, Kirkbymoorside, Tuesday July 31

This popular agricultural show is located within a natural amphitheatre and has eight rings running throughout the day.

These rings will be exhibiting prime cattle, horses, sheep, pigs and goats, alongside different sections for fur and feather, produce and children’s classes.

There will also be sheep dog trials and a dog show at this event.

Nidderdale Show traditionally marks the end of the agricultural show season and features a fantastic display of the finest livestock, produce and crafts

For more information visit: ryedaleshow.org.uk/



Thornton le Dale Show, The Showground, Maltongate, Wednesday August 8

Considered as one of the best and friendliest of Yorkshire’s traditional rural shows, Thornton le Dale Show is highly attended year on year.

It not only attracts locals, but visitors from all over the country and further afield.

This year will be the show’s 99th year and will start at 9:00, continuing well into the evening and featuring a Working Terrier Show, Lurcher Show, Junior Show Jumping, Children’s Fancy Dress and a range of sports events amongst much more.

For more information visit: thorntonledale.com/



Rosedale Show, Milburn Arms Field, Rosedale Abbey, Saturday August 18

This show is held in the beautiful and scenic setting of Rosedale Abbey, located in the Milburn Arms field and fully embraces the spirit of a traditional village agricultural show.

With a range of livestock, horses, fresh produce, flowers, vintage tractors and outdoor sculptures, there’s plenty for visitors to see and do.

For more information visit: rosedaleshow.co.uk/



Egton Show, Egton Cross, Egton, Wednesday August 22

Located in Egton Bridge in the North York Moors National Park, Egton Show has a huge array of activities taking place.

There will be a wrought iron and farrier display, a farmer’s market and horse, cattle, sheep, goat, fur and feather classes.

This show will also feature bee keeping, produce and handicraft sections, alongside activities for children.

For more information visit: egtonshow.co.uk/



Stokesley Show, Stokesley, Saturday September 22

With horse trials, quad bikes, cattle, show jumping, vintage tractors, stunt biking and dog shows, Stokesley show has it all.

There will also be a wide variety of food and drinks stalls which will be serving local produce, alongside exhibitions of paintings, photography and culinary delights.

For more information visit: stokesleyshow.co.uk/

Nidderdale Show, Pateley Bridge, Monday September 24

The show traditionally marks the end of the agricultural show season and features a fantastic display of the finest livestock, produce and crafts.

There will be sheep dog trials, a dog show, show jumping, livestock classes, cookery demonstrations, trade stands and a exhibition cricket match.

For more information visit: nidderdaleshow.co.uk/