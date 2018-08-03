7 venues to celebrate Leeds Pride in the city this weekend

Leeds Pride is Yorkshire's biggest celebration of the LGBT+ community and is set to welcome more than 40,000 people this weekend, as the popular event marks its 12th annual year.

While there are a host of live acts to enjoy on Sunday 5 August, including the popular colourful parade which will travel through the city centre at 2pm, there's plenty of other places around Leeds to get involved with the festivities.

Here are just a few places where you can celebrate Leeds Pride this weekend.

Bar Fibre and Queens Court

In honour of Sunday's event, Bar Fibre and Queens Court will be hosting a Leeds Pride inspired courtyard party, featuring a host of DJ's at both venues.

Entry to 'The United Colours of Pride' party is free and it will be held from 1pm until midnight.

Visit: 168 Lower Briggate, LS1 6LY / 167 Lower Briggate, Leeds LS1 6LY - barfibre.com



The New Penny

Where better to celebrate this weekend that at the oldest gay bar in Leeds?

From midday until 4pm, there will be an array of entertainment to enjoy hosted by Nova Gina, Glitz Von Winkle and Sordid Secret, with an outdoor dance arena to party in.

Visit: 57-59 Call Lane, LS1 7BT - facebook.com/TheNewPennyLeeds



Merrion Centre

Television personality Stephanie Hurst will be dj-ing at the shopping centre from 10am until 2pm, while there will also be two free glitter stations on the main mall so visitors can don some sparkly make-up for the colourful occasion.

Visit: Merrion Way, LS2 8NG - merrioncentre.co.uk



Viaduct Showbar

Join in the fun at Viaduct's lively street party, on Saturday 4 from 12pm to 3am, where guests can enjoy a range of entertainment from DJ's and the UK's number one Lady Gaga tribute act.

On Sunday, the fun continues with The Greatest Show in Town performed by an international show team on the venue's outside stage, from 12pm to 3am.

Visit: 11 Lower Briggate, LS1 6ER - viaductleeds.com



The Barclays Family Hub

Offering a dedicated space for families to join in the Leeds Pride celebrations, this alcohol free space welcomes babies, toddlers, children and young people with their parents to have fun and get creative, with a wide range of arts and crafts to get involved with.

National Childbirth Trust volunteers will also be on hand to provide a space to take a break while you feed and change your children.

More info: leedspride.com



Tunnel and Club Mission

Taking the theme of the 'Mardi Gras', Tunnel and Club Mission promise a carnival-like atmosphere this weekend with a mammoth twelve hour party under all six arches, as the two clubs come together with DJ's from Werk and Cloud9 taking over both venues.

Held from 6pm to 6am on Sunday 5 August, there will also be entertainment from some special guests, making it a must-attend for all avid clubbers.

Visit: 8 Heaton's Court, LS1 4LJ - tunnelleeds.com



Wharf Chambers

Get into the celebratory spirit at this bar and multi-use venue as it launches its first LGBT+ club night.

The Dyke Chambers Pride Party will feature DJ's, cocktails, mocktails and dancing until dark, with the event kicking off at 3pm until 10pm, on Sunday 5 August.

Visit: 23-25 Wharf St, LS2 7EQ - wharfchambers.org