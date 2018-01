Age UK Todmorden’s coffee morning on Saturday, January 20, is a real winter warmer in every respect!

Entry to the event, which runs from 10am to 2pm at Central Methodist Church, Bramsche Square, is £1 per person which includes a hot drink and biscuit. Other items are available to buy including hot soup and lunches from £2.50, and a selection of hats, gloves and blankets, all knitted by Todmorden members to raise funds for Age UK Todmorden which is soon to become a self-funded local charity.