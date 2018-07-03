All systems go as the New Mytholmroyd Gala is ready with a day full of fun in store on Saturday

Mytholmroyd’s been through a lot the last couple of years, but there will be plenty to smile about when Mytholmroyd Gala relaunches this Saturday, July 7.

Running from 11.30am to 4pm at the Burnley Road Academy playing fields, it promises lots of fun for all the family.

A popular mainstay of the local community event calendar for decades, Mytholmroyd New Gala has been rejuvenated and redesigned from the ground up by a whole new team to once again take centre stage in the village’s calendar.

The Burnley Road Academy playing fields will be open to the public from 11.30am, with a musical conga procession around the field starting at 11.45am.

Children from Burnley Road Academy and other local schools have made carnival-themed costumes and masks especially to take part, and the public are encouraged to dress up too.

“Mytholmroyd has been through so much in the past couple of years,” says New Gala chair Barnaby Neale.

“There’s been the flooding and now a lot of disruption caused by the works to make things better.

“We feel that the community and our visitors deserve a bit of a knees-up and some fun!”

There will be traditional games, activities and competitions, and more modern kinds of fun - sack races, hook-a-duck, a penalty shoot-out and arts and crafts happily share the day with zorbing, the weird and wonderful creations of the Noisy Toys tent, and forest activities.

If you fancy being turned into a beautiful work of art there are face-painting and henna tattoos available all day, and if you’re after something more sedate there will be a large marquee to sit down and relax in, with a tea room provided by the local Marmaladies, and ale and cocktails by the local bar The Libertine.

There will be plenty of wonderful and lively music and theatre acts performing throughout the day, an art exhibition, and an acoustic ‘Busk Stop’ stage run by local high-school pupils showcasing the best of local musical talent.

There are numerous shops and stalls to browse, great food, charities to support, toys and games, and the chance to have your photograph taken with the classic car KITT from 80s favourite Knight Rider.

Entry is free, and many of the activities are also free or inexpensive to take part in.

“We’re all local parents on the new Gala committee,” says vice-chair Councillor Scott Patient, “and we want to make sure families can come and spend the day at the Gala and find lots to do without having to spend a huge amount of money.”

However, donations to the future of the Gala will be encouraged and appreciated on the day.

Committee secretary Kim Whymark said: “There’s a lot of something for everyone.

“We wanted to make this year’s New Gala as fun, interesting and engaging as possible -with perhaps a few unexpected things to delight people of all ages.”