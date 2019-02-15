Alterations to Todmorden Town Hall and other Calderdale planning applications

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Single storey side extension: 28 Kirkstone Drive, Halifax.

First Storey extension over existing garage: 285 Skircoat Green Road, Halifax.

Ten dwellings (Outline): Land East Of 41 Upper Lane Upper Lane, Northowram.

Remove existing conservatory and replace with larger conservatory to rear: 8 Lilac Close, Clifton, Brighouse.

Alteration to existing window at ground floor level at rear to patio door with spiral stair to lower ground floor and roof lights to front and rear: 5 - 7 Well Street, Todmorden.

Single storey side extension: 40 Windmill Crescent, Northowram.

Detached dwelling: Land Rear Of 20 Clay House Lane, Greetland.

Detached dwelling (Revised details to application 13/00674/FUL): Land Opposite Green Springs, King Street, Hebden Bridge.

Prune two trees (Tree Preservation Order): 10 Woodhouse Gardens, Brighouse.

Re-siting of stockpile location (Lawful Development Certificate): Clock Face Quarry, Saddleworth Road, Barkisland.

Detached garage (Lawful Development Certificate): Upper Popplewells, Abbey Lane, Warley.

Proposed 2 storey rear extension and entrance porch to front: 3 Copperas Row, Rochdale Road, Greetland.

External ramp: Todmorden Town Hall, Rochdale Road, Todmorden.

Internal and external alterations to ground and first floor areas, works include installation of acoustic panels redecoration to original colour scheme , exposing original minton tiles, provision of external ramp, removal of internal walls, alterations to toilet and kichen facilities (Listed Building Consent): Todmorden Town Hall Rochdale Road, Todmorden.

DECIDED

Rebuilding of walls and roof to single storey outbuilding to rear and alterations to window openings at rear (Listed Building Consent): 5 Hollins Road, Todmorden.

Demolition of existing conservatory and construction of single storey rear extension with raised decking: 21 Willow Crescent, Sowerby Bridge .

Detached garage and garden storage building: Hallstones Green Farm Broad Lane, Todmorden.

Single storey extension to shop, replacement underground tanks, new vent pipes and offset fill position, new pumps and pump islands: Hillcrest Service Station, Burnley Road, Luddenden Foot.

20 new build homes, comprising 6No 1 bed apartments, 4No 2 bed duplexes, 7No 3 bed triplexes, 3No 3 bed townhouses: Land Between Heptonstall Road And Bridge Lanes, Heptonstall Road, Hebden Bridge.