Angling society reels in £7,000

Thirteen local groups, including one in Todmorden, are celebrating after receiving grants through the Crook Hill Community Fund.

A grant of £7,000 was secured by the Todmorden Angling Society (TAS) which will be used to undertake improvements at two of their angling sites.

Ray Barber, secretary of the angling society, said: “This grant will enable us to vastly improve the accessibility of our angling facilities at Croft and Town House Fisheries and enable us to replace all our fishing platforms with recycled plastic ones, including two disabled platforms.”

Other projects being supported include The Friends of Barkers Wood, Dearnley Play Area in Littleborough, Hare Hill House, Rochdale Walton Angling Society, the Water Ski Academy and U3A in Whitworth.

The new awards saw a major milestone reached as the fund has now awarded more than £100,000 to projects in the area.

The money for the Community Fund is provided by Vantage Infrastructure, an independent investment firm, which manages the Crook Hill wind farm with the support of Partnership for Renewables (www.pfr.co.uk).

The fund distributes £35,000 annually over the 20-25 year lifetime of the project.

Groups located within a 5km radius of the wind farm can apply for grants of between £250 and £10,000. The Fund is being administered by national charity GrantScape.

Groups wishing to make an application can do so using a simple online application form which can be found on the GrantScape website www.grantscape.org.uk.

Groups can also contact the fund manager Liz Payne directly on 07963 987653 if they would like to discuss a potential project or require assistance in making an application.