Application to convert agricultural building into holiday apartments in Calderdale countryside

These are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Internal alterations and two storey extension to north east elevation: Cairnwood, 1 Stones Drive, Ripponden.

Use of room 203 as office use (B1a) (Lawful Development Certificate): Room 203, Regus Unit, Fearnley Mill, Dean Clough Mills, Old Lane, Halifax.

Proposed porch to side elevation: 54 Keighley Road, Hebden Bridge.

Removal of condition 1 on application 15/00869, substitute approved drawings to make internal changes and removal of previously approved extension: Walsden Methodist Church, Rochdale Road, Todmorden.

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): 14 Craiglands, Hipperholme.

Infill extension to front and extension to rear: 8 Craiglands, Hipperholme.

Detached garage: Booth Barn, Booth Hill, Luddenden.

Detached Garage: 49 Providence Place Fore Lane Avenue, Sowerby, Sowerby Bridge.

Single storey rear extension, alteration to roof from hip to gable and detached garage: 38 Dewsbury Road, Rastrick.

Change of use of land to extend garden area,new wall and fence: 19 Stott Close, Halifax.

One pair of semi-detached dwellings: Land Rear Of Hillside Copley Lane, Halifax.

Two storey extension to rear: 21 Highfield Avenue, Greetland.

Change of use from existing use (A1) at ground floor to form drinking establishment use (A4) and residential flat above to remain as existing. Internal refurbishment and minor alterations to outdoor storage building: 68 Saddleworth Road, Greetland.

Alterations and renovation of the existing farmhouse, conversion of adjacent barn and back to back cottages to form additional accommodation to farmhouse. Conversion of agricultural shed to form garage. (Listed Building Consent)(Amended plans): 9 Horsehold, Horsehold Road, Erringden, Hebden Bridge.

Alterations and renovation of the existing farmhouse, conversion of adjacent barn and back to back cottages to form additional accommodation to farmhouse. Conversion of agricultural shed to form garage and demolition of polytunnel and silage clamp. (Amended Plans): 9 Horsehold, Horsehold Road, Erringden, Hebden Bridge.

DECIDED

Prior approval application for proposed single storey extension to rear, extending out by 5 metres,maximum height 4 metres, 2.4 metres to eaves: 16 Park Place, Halifax.

Internal alterations(removal of some partition walls) to facilitate Change of use from financial and professional services (A2) to Dry cleaners (A1) and associated training centre: 4 Wards End, Halifax.

Porch to front and new fence to boundary: 2 Oaklands, Brighouse.

Detached stable block for domestic use: Round Hill Farm, Cragg Lane, Cragg Vale.

Two storey and single storey extension to north west elevation and porch to south east elevation: Mount Pleasant, Farm Back Lane, Hebden Bridge.

Division of existing dwelling into two dwellings and conversion of existing garage/games room to dwelling: 2 Prescott Place, Stainland Road, Elland.

Demolition of existing garage to facilitate new garage with terrace over: 14 Parkdale Drive, Triangle.

Replacement detached garage (retrospective): 7 Toothill Avenue, Rastrick.

Conversion and extension of existing agricultural building to form two holiday let apartments: High Stones Lodge, High Stones Road, Cragg Vale.

Reconstruction of fire damaged garage including extension and partial conversion to home office and play room. New driveway and turning area to access garage. Single storey rear extension to main house: Lower Heath Hall, Moor End Lane, Sowerby Bridge.

Non Material Amendment to application 17/00718/FUL - increase in height of approved workshop: Workshop North East Of 13 South View, Whitegate Top, Siddal.

Partial demolition of building (Grade II listed), reinstatement of demolished parts, together with restoration and repair of remaining building (Listed Building Consent): Upper Bottomley Farm, Bottomley Lane, Barkisland.

Demolition of existing works building and construction of 21 residential dwellings (Revised Scheme to 14/00918): Cal Val Works, Hoo Hole, Cragg Road.