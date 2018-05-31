Bard of Barnsley and son will team up for one night at book festival

Todmorden Book Festival has announced that contemporary poet Ian McMillan and his son, award-winning poet and Patron of Todmorden Book Festival, Andrew McMillan, will be appearing together in McMillan and McMillan at this year’s festival.

The event will be one of the rare occasions that the pair have joined forces and McMillan and McMillan promises to be an entertaining evening of poetry and rip-roaring conversation – and a rollicking good night out.

Writer and broadcaster Ian McMillan is a familiar voice on national radio and a regular on BBC Breakfast, Coast, Countryfile and other TV programmes.

His work includes poetry, plays, his autobiography Talking Myself Home and a voyage around Yorkshire in Neither Nowt Nor Summat.

Andrew McMillan’s debut collection physical won The Guardian First Book Award, as well as a host of leading prizes, including the 2016 Somerset Maugham Award and The Sunday Times Young Writer of the Year 2016. McMillan and McMillan runs for one night only at Todmorden Hippodrome on Saturday November 17, 7.30pm. Visit www.visittodmorden.co.uk for more.