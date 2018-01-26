BBC television’s Antiques Roadshow will heading to the Piece Hall

BBC One’s Antiques Roadshow will be filming at The Piece Hall in Halifax on Sunday, July 8.

Fiona Bruce and the team of Antiques Roadshow experts will be waiting to welcome you, so dust off your family heirlooms and dig out those car boot bargains and bring them along for free advice and valuations to visitors.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, Chief Executive for The Piece Hall Trust, commented: “The Antiques Roadshow is such a perfect fit for The Piece Hall – beautiful and unique items being brought to the iconic setting of our landmark Grade I listed building in the heart of Halifax. This much-loved programme will receive a warm Yorkshire welcome from all of us here and we are excited to see what interesting and wonderful antiques and curiosities will be seen by visitors and viewers alike later this year.”

Last year, the programme celebrated four decades on the road with some truly amazing finds, as presenter Fiona Bruce explains: “Can this year be even better than our last? We’ll have to go some way to top the most valuable Faberge ever seen on the programme, a correction to Darwin’s theory of evolution by the great man himself and one of the best collections of showbusiness memorabilia ever seen by our experts.

“But I have every confidence we’ll do it and the thousands of people that come along to see us will pull some extraordinary things out of their bags, trolleys, bits of newspaper, suitcases, boats - and one year even out of a cart led by a dog. I can’t wait.”

Robert Murphy, series producer of Antiques Roadshow, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming thousands of visitors when we bring Antiques Roadshow to The Piece Hall.

“It promises to be a spectacular backdrop for a memorable show and we’re looking forward to seeing cherished objects and hearing personal stories from the people of Yorkshire and beyond.

“It’s a great free, family day out and you can see how we make one of BBC One’s most popular programmes. Our team of experts are on hand to help visitors discover the hidden history of their objects – you never know, it might just be your item that turns out to be something very special and potentially very valuable!”

The Piece Hall is a stunning 18th-century cloth hall reminiscent of Italian palazzo style architecture. Beautifully restored and re-opened in August 2017, The Piece Hall is once again the heart of the Yorkshire town and this will be the first time Antiques Roadshow has visited Halifax since 1995.

Gates open for the roadshow at 9.30am and close at 4.30pm. Entry to the show is free, everyone is welcome, and no tickets or pre-registration is required. For parking arrangements please check our website.

Visitors are welcome to just turn up on the day but they can also share their stories about the special items they are bringing along using Share Your Story on the Antiques Roadshow website.

Alternatively, email: antiques.roadshow@ bbc.co.uk or write to Antiques Roadshow, BBC, Whiteladies Road, Bristol BS8 2LR.

More information, frequently asked questions, and parking information, can be found at: www.bbc.co.uk/antiquesroadshow or on the show’s Facebook page