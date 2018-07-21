Behind scenes at woodland site

the countryside team at Hardcastle Crags will be sharing the secrets of how they look after this picturesque woodland on the edge of Hebden Bridge.

Visitors to the National Trust site will be given a behind the scenes look at how they protect and manage the ancient woodland at a special Ranger Day on Sunday July 29.

You can meet the Hardcastle Crags team to chat to them about what they do and see demonstrations of the forestry equipment. The team will be joined by local partners Community Rights of Way Service (CROWS), Slow the Flow and Pennine Prospects, who will share information about their work.

Peter Coates and his working horse, Nathan, will also be at the event demonstrating traditional horse logging so that traditional woodland management techniques can be compared with modern ways.

Natalie, academy ranger at Hardcastle Crags and Marsden Moor, said: “We’re excited to run this event again after a successful Ranger Day last year.

“Quite often we’re hidden away behind the scenes, so it’s a great opportunity for us to share what we do with others and show off some of the great machines that help to make our work a little easier.”

Children can watch big-machine demonstrations and make a bamboo bug home to take away. The event is on from 11am to 4pm.

Hardcastle Crags is a great place to get closer to nature, and led family activities will run on weekdays throughout the summer holiday starting on Monday July 30 noon to 3pm.