Business fears after Hebden Bridge bank closure announcement

Hebden Bridge businesses have been dealt a blow by the announcement that by the end of January 2019 there will be no banks in the town.

Lloyds bosses announced this week that its Albert Street branch will close on January 21 next year.

It is currently the last bank to exist in the town centre following the closure of Barclays on Market Street in April.

The announcement has prompted fears among local business owners that footfall in the town will decrease.

A Lloyds statement said: “Following a careful review, the Hebden Bridge branch will close on January 21, 2019.

“We have made the difficult decision to close this branch because of the changing ways customers choose to bank with us - most are already using an alternative way to bank in addition to the branch.

“You can continue to use any other Lloyds Bank branch and the nearest alternative is the Halifax branch.

“Additionally, one of our new Lloyds Bank mobile branches will visit the Hebden Bridge area which customers can use for many of their everyday banking needs.”

The news comes despite the fact that counters at the Hebden Bridge branch are 11 per cent busier than they were a year ago, with 234 customers visiting the bank on a monthly basis.

The bank’s cash machine will also close. Customers have been advised that they will be able to use their local Post Office to deposit and withdraw cash.

Hebden Bridge will become the latest Calderdale town to lose its banks after Elland and Sowerby Bridge.