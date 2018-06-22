7 dream jobs up for grabs in Leeds

On the hunt for a new challenge?

Be bold and go after your dream job with one of these exciting roles currently up for grabs in Leeds.

Animator, Rockstar Games

Don't miss your chance to work for one of the biggest names in video gaming, with this exciting Animator role.

You'll work in a creative environment to help create impressive animations and assist with the design of the game mechanics, allowing you to show off both technical excellence and artistic flair.

Good problem-solving skills are required for the role, along with a minimum of five years animating video games.

Apply here: ockstargames.com



Beauty Advisor, IT Cosmetics

Passionate about beauty and retail?

This role will allow you to put your cosmetics skills to the test, advising customers on a range of products and helping to promote brand awareness through both events and quality service.

Perks include a competitive salary, discounts from across the L’Oréal portfolio and the opportunity to work for one of the fastest growing beauty brands in the world.

Apply here: career.loreal.com



Bridal Consultant, Scarlet Poppy

Help future brides to find their fairytale dress in this consultant role at Pudsey's bridal boutique, where you will assist with the shopping experience, sales and fittings.

A passion for fashion is a must, along with at least one year's sale experience.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Android Developer, Sky

Fancy working as part of Europe's leading entertainment company?

As a Sky Android Developer, you will be tasked with designing and implementing new features for the Anrdoid platform and use your technical expertise to develop new software.

The role promises to be highly varied and the dynamic working environment is sure to spark creativity.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Cocktail Bartender, Malmaison

Ideal for those who know their way around a bar, this role will allow you to show off your cocktail making flair, drink knowledge and entertainment skills to ensure guests have a memorable experience.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Spa Therapist, Village Hotels

Working as part of a successful spa team, this role involves delivering an array of luxurious beauty treatments to customers, and comes with a range of desirable perks including free membership to the Village Hotels gyms, a competitive salary, free parking and excellent holiday allowance.

Apply here: leisurejobs.com



Skilled Landscaper

Perfect if you love spending time outdoors, this hands-on role will allow you to work on a range of garden projects throughout Leeds, Harrogate and West Yorkshire, ensuring plenty of variety.

Two year's previous experience in the industry is required, along with competency in paving, decking and brickwork.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk