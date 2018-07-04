8 dream jobs currently up for grabs in Yorkshire

Take the leap and go after your dream career with one of these exciting roles currently up for grabs in Yorkshire.

Who knows, it could be just what you've been searching for.

Gelato Artist, Amorino

Are you an ice cream aficionado?

This exciting role will allow you to share your passion with customers, preparing and serving an array of delicious frosty treats, within a fast paced environment at Amarino in Victoria Gate.

Excellent customer service skills are required, along with the ability to work well as part of a team.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk

Retail Store Manager, LEGO

Want to work in environment where creativity and imagination are at the heart of your job?

LEGO are on the hunt for a retail store manager to help driving sales, lead a team and deliver an exceptional guest experience, creating a successful, positive and team-orientated environment.

Apply here: lego.com

Baker, Manna Bakery

This small independent bakery in Harrogate produces an array of breads, cakes, sweet pastries and savoury items, and is in need of an experience baker to assist with production.

You'll have the chance to come up with new product ideas, so a passion for food is essential.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk

Digital Reporter/Producer, BBC Sheffield

Passionate about telling local stories?

BBC Sheffield are on the hunt for a journalist to join their news team to create engaging content for their social media pages, gathering pictures and video on breaking stories.

Experience of producing and editing short videos for digital platforms is a must, and the ideal candidate must be comfortable working independently, as well as alongside a team.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk

Holidays Operation Assistant, National Trust

Responsible for taking care of a charming holiday cottage in Robin Hood's Bay village, this role involves being on hand to provide a warm welcome to guests and prepare the property to a high standard ahead of their stay.

Good attention to detail is required, along with the ability to communicate well and be enthusiastic in your work.

Apply here: careers.nationaltrust.org.uk

Menswear Designer, House of Fashion

Ideal if you have a passion for fashion and design, this creative role requires a minimum of five year's experience working in menswear design, and an enthusiasm for fashion, music, art and culture is a must.



Apply here: fashionworkie.com

Dog Sitter, HouseMyDog

Perfect for anyone who loves dogs, this role will allow you to enjoy their furry company from the comfort of your own home, caring for them on your own schedule with full, part-time or weekend opportunities available.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk

Videographer, Welcome to Yorkshire

Are you Yorkshire and proud?

This videographer role will allow you to create engaging film content to show off the best of the beautiful county, promoting Yorkshire at its very best.

Technical skills of filming, editing and distributing video content is essential, along with a creative, 'can do' attitude and an eye for detail.

Apply here: industry.yorkshire.com