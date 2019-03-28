Brand new B&M store in Todmorden opens with help of charity

Today (Thursday) saw the long awaited opening of the brand new B&M Todmorden store, on Halifax Road.

The new colleagues were asked to nominate a local charity they think truly deserves some VIP treatment for the work they do for the local community.

They chose the team from, Empowered People, who took centre stage to officially unveil the new B&M store, alongside the Lord Mayor, Coun Andy Hollis.

The charity aim to enable all adults with disabilities from all backgrounds, regardless of gender, race or level of ability, to improve their health and wellbeing through cycling and other activities.

In addition to opening the new store, the team will also receive £250 worth of B&M vouchers to go towards the charity.

The store manager, Kirsty Crowther, said: “The team from Empowered People really stood out for us as they go the extra mile for local people in the community, we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work they do.

“We hope that our donation can help them to continue the great work they do.

“Our new colleagues have been working really hard to get the store ready for opening day, we can’t wait to get the doors open on Thursday and show customers their brand new B&M.”

The former Lidl store has undergone an internal and external refurbishment programme and created 40 new jobs for local people.