Celebrations as Todmorden is named winner of a Great British High Street Award

After months of campaigning and hard work Burnley Road in Todmorden has been named as the Great British High Street Award's England Rising Star winner.

The results have been revealed at a ceremony at Lancaster House in London.

The Great British High Street Awards tweeted: "Announcing our first winner! Congratulations to Burnley Road in Todmorden, England's Rising Star winner! Burnley Road was recognised for its 'Our Planet Tod' campaign to improve the high street environment."

Other winners of the Rising Star award were Bow Street in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, Newport-on-Tay High Street, Scotland, Cowbridge High Street, Wales.

Business Network Todconnect nominated the town for the Great British High Street Rising Star award, which is for towns that are making improvements both for the community and the high street environment.

Over the last few months, local businesses have been working together on various projects to make their bid a success.

The bid is an initiative to improve the area, under the banner Our Planet Tod, and is mainly based around regeneration, from tidying up the streets with litter picks to encouraging better recycling bins on the streets.

