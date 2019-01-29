Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council

VALIDATED

Remove conservatory to facilitate single storey extension and entrance lobby (Amended scheme to 17/01447): Lea View Cottage, Stainland Road, Sowood.

Variation of condition 1 on application 17/00368 to update list of plans to allow different cladding colour: Swales Moor Mink Farm, Swales Moor Road, Halifax.

Single storey extension to front (Revised Scheme to 18/00628): 36 Parkinson Lane, Halifax.

Prune two trees (Tree Preservation Order): 32 Church Road, Todmorden.

Internal alterations, amended scheme to approval 18/00070 including removal of partitions, disabled toilet and flooring over 1930’s stairwell, basement wall removal and new exhaust vent at first floor (Listed Building Consent): Somerset House, 10 Rawson Street, Halifax.

Improvement of existing access, new garden wall and alterations to internal layout (Listed Building Consent): The Croft, 290 Rochdale Road, Greetland.

Improvement of existing access and new garden wall: The Croft, 290 Rochdale Road, Greetland.

Demolition of garage to facilitate dwelling. Revised scheme to 18/00209/FUL: Land North Of Moorlands, Keighley Road, Illingworth.

Revised proposal to extant planning application no. 09/01609/FUL, comprising of the conversion of existing Melbourne Mill to 10 No. Town Houses, 10 No. Apartments and the construction of 4 No. new build Apartments: Melbourne Works, Melbourne Street, Hebden Bridge.

Extension to existing garage to create first floor printers workshop and offices. Reconstruction of existing rear extension and roof: Transaxle Services Limited, Bankhouse Lane, Salterhebble.

DECIDED

Non Material Amendment to application 17/01560/HSE. Amend the size of the glazed openings to the north and south elevations of the proposed extension, and to change the type of glazed door from a bi-folding door to a sliding door: Snay Booth, Wadsworth Lane, Hebden Bridge.

Two storey extension to rear: 12 Whitley Drive, Illingworth.

Management of trees (including pruning, removal of one tree and thining of saplings) Tree Preservation Order: The House In The Woods, Brock Well Lane, Triangle.

First floor and single storey extension to rear and bay window to front elevation (Revised Scheme to 18/00385): 27 Long Fallas Crescent, Brighouse.

Detached garage (Revised scheme to 18/00525): Heights Barn, Quakers Lane, Sowerby Bridge.

Agricultural barn: Hallstones Green Farm, Broad Lane, Todmorden.