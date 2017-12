Busy series of Christmas services and events in Hebden Bridge and Todmorden areas

Churches Together in Hebden Royd have announced a packed series of Christmas services and special events.

The most popular event is invariably the Carols in St. Georges Square concert in Hebden Bridge at 6.30pm, on Christmas Eve. Accompanied by Hebden Bridge Junior Band, up to 800 people usually attend. Other events are as follows.

Hebden Royd Methodist Church, Hebden Bridge: Sunday, December 17, 10.30 am, Carol service and then 4pm, Carols By Candlelight; Monday, December 25, 11 am, Christmas Day service.

St James, Hebden Bridge: Friday, December 15, 6.30 pm, Carol service; Sunday, December 24, 3pm, Christmas Eve crib service, then 11.30 pm, Midnight Communion; Monday, December 25, 11 am, Christmas Day service.

St Thomas, Heptonstall: Monday, December 18, 7 pm, Carol singing around Heptonstall, meet at St Thomas’s; Sunday, December 24, 11 am, Christmas Eve, crib service, and at 11.30 pm, Midnight Communion.

Joint services with Heptonstall Methodists: Sunday, December 17, 6.30 pm, Village carol service; Monday, December 25, 10am, Village Christmas Day service.

Blackshaw Head Chapel: Sunday, December 17, 4 pm, Christingle service; Friday, December 22, 7pm, village carol service; Monday, December 25, 10am, Christmas Day service.

St Michael’s, Mytholmroyd: Sunday, December 17, 6.30 pm, Candlelit carol service; Sunday, December 24, 11am, Christmas Eve, Holy Communion, and then 11.30pm, Communion with Carols; Monday, December 25, 11am, Christmas Day Communion with Carols.

St John’s, Cragg Vale: Sunday, December 17, 3pm, Carols By Candlelight; Sunday, December 24, 9.30am, Christmas Eve, Holy Communion, and then at 11.30 pm, Communion with Carols.

The Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Mytholmroyd: Tuesday, December 19, 7pm, Advent Penitential Service; Sunday, December 24, 8pm, Christmas Eve carols and readings, and 8.30pm Christmas Eve mass; Monday, December 25, 9.30am, Christmas Day Holy mass.

Hope Baptist Church, Hebden Bridge: Sunday, December 24, 4 pm, Candlelight carol service.

In Todmorden, Churches Together have also published Christmas details, including the following.

St Mary’s: Sunday, December 24, 4pm, Christmas Eve Crib service, then 6.30pm, Town Carol Service and 11.30pm, Midnight Mass; Monday, December 25, 8am, Christmas Day Communion then 10.30am, Christmas Day Parish Eucharist; Tuesday, December 26, 10am, Feast of St Stephen; Thursday, December 28, 7.30pm, Feast of Holy Innocents; Sunday, December 31, 10.30am, Joint Benefice Eucharist.

Vale Baptist Church, Cornholme: Sunday, December 24, 10.30am, Christmas Carol service and then 11.30pm, Midnight Christmas Service; Monday, December 25, 10.30am, Christmas Family Service.

St Joseph’s: Sunday, December 24, 7pm, Vigil Mass; Monday, December 25, 8am, Christmas Day Mass in the Extraordinary Form (old Latin Mass) then, 10am, Mass.

Central Methodist: Sunday, December 17, 10.30am, Carol service accompanied by members of Todmorden Orchestra; Sunday, December 24, 10.30am, Christmas Eve Communion; Monday, December 25, 10.30am, Christmas Day service.

Roomfield Baptist: Sunday, December 17, 10.45 am, internationally themed Family Carol Service; Sunday, December 24, 10.45am, Family Service then, 6.30pm, Christmas Eve Communion; Monday, December 25, 10am, Christmas Day Toy Service.

St Peter’s, Walsden: Sunday, December 17, 10.30am, Messy Church; Saturday, December 23, 6.30pm, Carols around the tree, next to Walsden Post Office; Sunday, December 24, 10.30am, Christmas Eve Communion, then 4pm, Crib service; Monday, December 25, 10.30am, Christmas Communion.

Christian Fellowship: Sunday, December 24, 2pm, Carols and Mince Pies (at Central Methodist).