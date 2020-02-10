Calderdale Council praises residents for community spirit after floods

The Leader of Calderdale Council has thanked residents for their community spirit during the clean-up from the devastating Storm Ciara floods.

Heavy and persistent rain led to widespread flooding across Calderdale yesterday (Sunday) causing several road and building closures and flooding to homes and businesses.

Local residents, flood wardens and teams from Calderdale Council and other organisations showed their amazing community spirit, braving the bad weather and working around the clock to help those affected.

Coun Tim Swift, Calderdale Council’s Leader, said: “We want to say a huge, heartfelt thank you to everyone who has pulled together to help each other during and after the floods.

"There have been so many stories of community spirit – from home care staff battling the weather to reach people, to residents providing food and support to each other.

“Unfortunately, extreme weather and flooding are very real and devastating examples of climate change.

"That’s why we continue to do all we can, working with other organisations and the community, to tackle the climate emergency and increase flood protection and resilience.

“Although the council and dozens of other organisations and communities are doing a massive amount of work, there’s only so much we can do to limit damage during floods of this scale, and we always urge people to stay prepared to protect themselves and their property.”

River levels have now fallen, surface water has receded and the majority of roads have reopened, but the clean up continues and the full scale of the damage is still being assessed. Many roads across Calderdale are still very muddy, so please take extra care when driving.

Additional teams are still out helping with the clean up, and they were out before the flooding as part of the preparations (which included checking and clearing drains, culverts and trash screens in flood-prone areas).

Anyone looking for any flood-related information can visit www.eyeoncalderdale.com.

