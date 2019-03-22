Calderdale Food Mixer receives £10,000 from foundation to develop web portal

Calderdale now has its own click-and-collect farmers market thanks to a grant from the Community Foundation for Calderdale.

The Calderdale Food Mixer is a web portal showcasing local food businesses, hosted online by the Open Food Network and in Calderdale by Halifax Opportunities Trust.

It has received £10,000 from the foundation to develop its web shop and fund a series of free taster events in Halifax and Hebden Bridge.

The grant will also support weekly ‘mixers’ and fund work to reduce food waste.

A mixer has been up and running at the Queen Hotel, opposite Todmorden Railway Station, since November 2018.

Starting this month, a second mixer will take place at the Egg Factory every second and fourth Thursday of the month.

A free launch event on Thursday, March 28 (5pm to 7pm) will feature Ferret Down the Trousers, Stoodley Hoopla games, and various tastings.

The Food Mixer is inviting local producers, however small, to come along and find out more.

Food Mixer host Marie-Claire Kidd said: “The Food Mixer enables consumers to shop for local food online just as they would shop at a supermarket website.

“They can browse hundreds of products – from Saker fruit buns to Yorkshire Dama cheese – then pick up their shopping at one of our weekly mixers.

“Our mixers are a chance for producers and customers to meet and mingle. Producers are already finding ways to work together via the mixers.”

In time, Calderdale Food Mixer will also sell good quality surplus food online, to reduce both prices and food waste.

Email calderdalefoodmixer@gmail.com or call 07886 633328 for more information.