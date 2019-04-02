Calderdale pool that was shut down over safety fears is now reopen following extensive repairs

The spa pool at Todmorden Sports Centre has now reopened following extensive repairs.

The full Premier Suite, including sauna and steam room, has been out of action whilst major repair work has been taking place to the spa pool tank.

The pool was closed back in December after a safety inspection revealed concerns over the facility.

This work is now complete and the Premier Suite reopened on Monday 1 April. The spa pool is also now available to use following certified water quality tests.

Calderdale Council’s Sports Service Manager, Gary Byrnes, said: “I’m pleased that successful repairs have been carried out on the spa pool facility at Todmorden Sports Centre. We know how popular the Premier Suite is, so it’s been our priority to complete this work as quickly as possible.

“I’d like to thank our customers for their patience whilst this work has been carried out and hope they enjoy the improved facilities.”

Use of the Premier Suite facilities at Todmorden Sports Centre, as well as the sauna and steam room at Halifax Pool, is included in sports membership packages.

To find out more about sports facilities in Calderdale, visit www.calderdale.gov.uk/sport

