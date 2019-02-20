Calderdale residents warned to be alert of Council Tax scam - here's what to watch out for

Calderdale residents are being warned about a Council Tax scam that is trying to get hold of their personal details fraudulently.

If you receive a text message or phone call saying you are entitled to a Council Tax refund as your property banding has been reduced, it is fake and you must not act on it.

The messages claim to be from the Gov.uk website and ask you to visit govgroup.net to complete a form.

This asks for your date of birth and bank details under the guise of enabling the cash refund to be paid to you – but it’s fake and is just trying to get your personal details.

It is part of a scam and has nothing to do with Gov.uk or Calderdale Council – they would never ask for your personal or payment information in this way.

Councillor Jane Scullion, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Resources, Performance and Business Change, said: “We take all types of fraud very seriously and thank the residents who told us about this Council Tax scam. We urge local people not to give out their personal information, especially their bank details, to unknown sources in any circumstances.”

If you have already given your bank details as a result of this scam, let your bank know immediately.

If you receive a scam phone call or text message, report it to Action Fraud on 0300 1232040 or at www.actionfraud.police.uk. If you have been a victim of fraud, report it to West Yorkshire Police by calling 101.

If you have any concerns about fraud against Calderdale Council, please contact the Council’s fraud hotline on 01422 393566.