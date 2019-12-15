'Calderdale’s giving never ceases to amaze us' - Rotary's Shoebox Appeal

On behalf of the Rotary Clubs of Calderdale, Bryan Harkness thanks the people of Calderdale for their support as this year's annual Shoebox Appeal draws to a close.

This year’s Shoebox Appeal is drawing to a close and the Rotary Clubs of Calderdale are eagerly receiving the final boxes ready to send to those in need.

With just two weeks to go until Christmas Day, all remaining boxes that readers are filling need to be returned to one of the outlets please.

It looks like another very successful year with a record number of schools and businesses participating in the filling of shoeboxes in order to put so many smiles on people’s faces at this time of year.

Some 24 charities and good causes will benefit from the tremendous giving from the good folk of Calderdale and within those charities it is a fact that many hundred local children of all ages will benefit.

On behalf of everyone who has given and helped, the many local firms, the school children, parents and school staff, not forgetting supermarket shoppers and readers, thank you all on behalf of the four Rotary Clubs who organise and run the appeal each year.

Calderdale’s giving never ceases to amaze us.

At a food trolley collection the other week at both Sainsbury’s and Morrisons, enough items were given to then allow well over 200 food and toiletry boxes to be filled.

By the time this update will have been printed, Santa’s Secret Grotto will have already have distributed more than 1,500 filled boxes to the charities who had requested them.

The latter will be passing them out in the run-up to Christmas Day with many being given out at Christmas parties about to be held.

Filled boxes may still be returned to the customer service desks at Tesco Brighouse, Halifax and Sowerby Bridge; Morrisons Elland and Keighley Road; Sainsbury’s Halifax; and not forgetting The Cookshop at Harveys.

If anyone has any queries or questions about the shoebox appeal, I can be contacted on 07770 471698.

