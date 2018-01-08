Calderdale Slimming World consultants celebrate record year with Peter Andre

Slimming World consultants from Calderdale were congratulated on helping slimmers to lose weight and change their lives by singer and TV presenter Peter Andre.

The consultants were delighted to get a chance to meet Peter when he presented the annual Slimming World Awards.

The Mysterious Girl singer co-hosted the event with the organisation’s chairwoman, Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

Halifax consultant Catherine Peyton said Peter’s presence at the awards was extra special because in 2017 he supported The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw, which raised a record-breaking £3.3 million for Cancer Research UK.

She said: “We couldn’t be prouder of our members. Throughout 2017 they have lost fantastic amounts of weight, with many of them hitting their target weights, improving their health and boosting their confidence.

"It’s so rewarding to see people being able to do things that they didn’t think were possible before losing weight, whether that’s having more energy, feeling happier, wearing smaller clothes, taking up new hobbies, reducing medication or doing more with their family and friends. Every week we feel extremely lucky to play even a small part in people’s achievements and we felt very honoured to represent our Slimming World groups at the Slimming World Awards.”

Brighouse consultant Michaela Edmondson said: “Lots of people will be making resolutions to lose weight and improve their health this New Year. I truly believe that joining a Slimming World group is the best way for people to lose weight, learn new habits and improve their lifestyle.”

Peter Andre set up his own foundation with Cancer Research UK – the Peter Andre Fund – after losing his brother to cancer.

He said: “It was an honour to be invited to present the Slimming World Awards. I met so many incredible people who had lost amazing amounts of weight and transformed themselves – inside and out.

“While each of them were inspirational in their own special way, the one thing they all had in common was how much they felt they owed to their ‘Slimming World family’ in helping them to do things they always dreamed of and become the people they’ve always wanted to be.”