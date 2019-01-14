Call for young musicians to join folk project

The New Calder Youth Folk project is hoping young musicians will come along and enjoy a free taster session

The Hebden Bridge project has just been launched with support from Hebden Royd Town Council.

First Tutor: Jenny Trott has been teaching for over four years.

The free taster session will take place on Saturday, January 26 between 10am and noon in Hebden Bridge Town Hall.

Any young musician who is interested in folk music and has their own instrument is welcome to come along and try it out.

The Calder Valley Youth Folk Music project (Calder Youth Folk or CYF for short) has been set up by a group of local musicians and parents, led by Alison Bravington.

The project aims to revive the folk music traditions of the British Isles among young musicians living in the Hebden Bridge and Upper Calder Valley area.

Alison said: “We are looking for young musicians aged 10-18 to join us on the day.

“Fiddlers and flautists, guitarists and squeeze box players – as long as it’s acoustic and you can already play a few simple tunes, to a minimum grade 1+ standard or equivalent, you will be very welcome to join us.”

The group has recruited Jenny Trott as its first tutor.

She has been teaching fiddle locally for more than four years as well as playing with local (adult) groups The Revelator Band and Ghost School.

She said: “After the taster session, the plan is to invite those interested to join us for a regular weekly session.

“These will take place on Monday evenings in term time in the Hope Baptist church hall, starting in February.

“For those who can already play a few tunes perhaps, it will be a fantastic opportunity to learn some new ones by ear, learn to play together in a band – and have a lot of fun along the way.”

CYF’s treasurer Neil Diment said: “We’re delighted to have received a financial grant from the Hebden Royd Town Council’s community funding budget to help us get started.”

There is no need to book – musicians can just turn up at 10am on the day. However, it would really help if people let the group know in advance if they are thinking of coming.

To do that, or for more information about the project, please email the committee at CalderYouthFolk@outlook.com or call Alison on 07979 929542.