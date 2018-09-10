Call to Upper Valley children to take on Cragg Challenge

Schools around the Todmorden area are being asked to help with getting children involved in the Cragg Challenge school relay (the Collinge Climb).

Last year saw the first attempt on the longest continuous climb in England and a record time was set of 43 minutes and nine seconds for the five-mile ascent.

The event involves reception age children running short distances at the start of the climb, with distances increasing with age as the relay progresses.

Buses drop and collect runners on the further stages of the hill.

Chairman of the organising committee, Phil Rodda, described the event as “a wonderful opportunity for children of all ages to demonstrate what can be achieved by working together as a team.”

He asked parents to either pick up an application form from their school or request one by emailing schoolscontact@cragg15.uk

Phil also reminded people that there are places in the other events and anyone wishing to take part in the cycle climb, 5K, 10K or 10 mile runs in this year’s Cragg Challenge can visit www.cragg15.uk to register.

Keep in touch with what’s happening on FaceBook – thecraggchallenge.

The Collinge Climb is named in memory of Cragg Vale local Oliver Collinge, a primary school teacher who died in 2016 following a short battle with a very rare form of cancer.