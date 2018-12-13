Calling all Calderdale festive fans to show us your woollies on Christmas Jumper Day

It's time to put on your woollies and jingle those bells for Christmas Jumper Day, and we want to see your festive outfits!

The annual Save the Children Christmas Jumper Day takes place tomorrow (Friday) and schools, homes and offices across Calderdale and beyond will be putting on their most festive outfits to raise money for the charity.

From knits covered in jingling bells to jumpers flashing with lights, anyone taking part in tomorrow's event is encouraged to sign up at www.christmasjumperday.org and donate £2 (£1 for school pupils) to Save the Children.

Money raised will go to the charity which helps disadvantaged and vulnerable children across the world.

A number of celebrities have backed this year's charity appeal, including Ruth and Eamon, Love Island winners Jack and Dani as well as sports personalities and TV stars, and encourage everyone to get into the festive spirit for charity.

West Yorkshire boxer Nicola Adams said: “I’ve always been a fan of Christmas Jumper Day – you just can’t help but smile when you see people getting in to the festive spirit with a great Christmas jumper. It’s such a fun way to help children around the world and it’s so easy – just donate £2 and you can really help change lives this Christmas."

If you're going to be wearing your Christmas jumper with pride or holding festive fundraising events then we would love to hear about it!

Send your pictures to newsdesk@halifaxcourier.co.uk or tweet them to us at @HXCourier

