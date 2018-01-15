Calling all Lego fans to first Calder Valley brick show

As the popularity of Lego bricks continues to increase, a new event seeks to use the building blocks to raise money to support flood repairs in the Calder Valley.

Bricks4Kidz, run by Mark Pullen and Debbie Adamthwaite from Brighouse, have been planning the Calder Valley Community Brick Show for nearly 12 months and on Sunday 4 February the districts largest ever collection of Lego model builds will be on display.

Mark said: “When the Boxing Day floods swept the Calder Valley, we were oblivious to the damage due to being on the East Coast with little or no internet access or TV reception.

“Only later in the week did the extent of the disaster become clear and many residents, businesses, and community groups were reeling from the deluge.”

Bricks4Kidz runs activities in schools across Calderdale which aim to teach children engineering skills in a fun way.

Brick shows have become popular over the year and now the Calder Valley has created one for families and Lego enthusiasts to attend. The show will take place at Mytholmroyd

Community Centre, a venue that felt the brunt of the flood water in 2015 with levels reaching close to eight feet and the whole building, including adjoining charity groups, became unusable for months.

Whilst the building is back in use, Mark and Debbie decided that the community hub would be ideal.

Alongside the Lego brick displays there will be a number of stalls and the chance to find out more about a number of local community groups who have been invited to use the event to showcase their activities.

Winners of the Channel 4 competition show Lego Masters, Nate Dias and Steve Guinness, will be at the event meeting visitors and showing off some of their builds.

The brick show will run from 11am until 5pm and tickets are available on the door or at www.b4k.eventbrite.com.