Can you help police trace these people?

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

CD0647

CD0647 is in relation t0 a serious offence no November 10.

CD0646 relates to a public order on December 2.

CD0645 is in connection with a theft on November 24.

CD0644 is in relation to a theft on November 10.

CD0643 is sought over a theft from a shop on November 29.

CD0642 is in connection with a theft from a shop on November 25.

CD0641 relates to a theft on September 2.

CD0638 is in relation to a theft on November 16.

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.

But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

