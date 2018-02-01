Caught on camera: Do you know these people?

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

CD0692 is in relation to a burglary on December 7.

Could you help police trace these people?

CD0693 relates to a theft from a shop on December 22.

CD0694 is in connection with a theft from a shop on December 22.

CD0695 is in relation to a theft from a shop on January 22.

CD0696 is sought over a theft from a shop on January 26.

CD0697 is in connection with a burglary on November 11.

CD0698 relates to passing counterfeit currency on January 17.

CD0699 is sought over passing counterfeit currency on January 17.

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.

But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.