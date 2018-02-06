Celebrating Edna’s century

A full life was celebrated with a choir and cakes when Mrs Edna Goggs marked her 100th birthday at Mill Reed Lodge, Walsden, on February 5. Born in Halifax, attending Battinson Road and then St Augustine’s Schools, Edna, nee Riley, began work in textiles at Woodall Nicholson’s, Halifax, until becoming a WAAF in the second world war.

She trained at Morpeth and Blackpool before three years at an Isle of Man base carrying out the important work of repairing Spitfires and Wellingtons for RAF service again. Her brother Clement was in the RAF.

After the war, she became an inspector for wells in paraffin lamps at Vapalux in Halifax until 1966, afterwards doing the paperwork for husband Trevor’s painting and decorating business as well as some part-time work.

They had met when Trevor was decorating at Vapalux and married at Pellon Baptist Church, Halifax. Living at Luddenden they enjoyed walking, caravanning and touring in their motor home. Trevor said: “We’ve been all round the world twice and we have tried to live a full life.” Step-mother to Trevor’s daughters Jennifer and Denise, the couple have three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

On her special day Edna and Trevor heard Shade School choir sing for her and a model Spitfire was placed on top of one of her cakes.