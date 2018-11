The Three Valleys Gospel Choir will be performing at Daisy’s Cafe in Todmorden Health Centre on Saturday, December 1.

The cafe is open between 11am until 1.30pm and is run by Dementia Friendly Todmorden.

The group is also holding a Christmas Carol Service on Thursday, December 6 between 1pm and 2.30pm at St Mary’s Church.

A spokesman said: “All local schools and care homes have been invited, and the event is free and open to everyone.”