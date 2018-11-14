Class acts earn silver accolade for healthy food

Old Town Primary School has been awarded the Food for Life Silver award for its healthy and climate-friendly food culture.

The school is working with Food for Life scheme to transform the school’s culture and that of its local community, by connecting the children with climate-friendly and healthy food.

In its quest to achieve the Food for Life Silver award, the school serves meals on plates, not flight trays, and has a variety of free range, local and organic items on the menu.

All pupils have the opportunity to attend a cooking club (led by tutor Michelle Willshaw) and get to cook and eat the produce they have grown in school during gardening lessons and gardening club, which are organised by Louisa Clarkson.

Parents and the wider community get involved too through food and plant themed events held at the Community Centre, enabling Old Town Primary School to achieve the prestigious RHS Level 5 Certificate – the highest accolade a school can achieve.

The school is now working towards the Food for Life Gold Award – the ultimate award that recognises schools, which use practical learning experiences to reconnect young people to the food they eat, following the journey from field to plate.

Jo Buckley, headteacher of Old Town Primary School, said: “We believe in creating opportunities for children so that they can flourish in later life.

“Achieving in academic terms, albeit extremely important, does not solely enable children to succeed.

“Success hinges upon a combination of factors – some of which we, as individuals, have more control over than others.

“If we are able to empower children to make healthy life choices, this will make a huge contribution to their overall wellbeing.

“The Food for Life programme is one of the tools that we use for this task.”