Coming together to celebrate Christmas for a good cause

Young and old gathered together to celebrate Christmas at St Mary’s Church in Todmorden.

The event was organised by Dementia Friendly Todmorden and it involved lots of local schools and care homes singing Christmas songs and carols with the Mayor of Todmorden and her consort, whilst enjoying drinks and mince pies.

The Mayor of Todmorden and her consort attended the event

Inspector Neil Taylor, the Chair of the group and the host of the event, said: “This is the fourth Christmas the group has held this special event, and the third that I have been privileged to be part of.

“We would like to thank all of the schools that came along on the day and made the event so special for the residents and staff of the local care homes. A big thank you to the local businesses that supported our event, especially Morrisons in Todmorden, Warburtons Funeralcare and Hebden Bridge Co-op store.

"Thanks also to the work that our wonderful volunteers did for the event and do throughout the year, to St Mary’s Church and to West Yorkshire Fire Service and West Yorkshire Police for their continued support.

“It really was a fantastic event enjoyed by everyone who attended and a fantastic way to start the festive season.”

Todmorden Darts League raised 500 for the group

Dementia Friendly Todmorden was also presented with a fundraising cheque from the ladies of Todmorden Darts League.

The group raised £500 and the cheque was presented by Barbara Lees of the league to Inspector Neil Taylor.