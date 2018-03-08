Cost of British passport to rise this month

Passport applications are set to become more expensive this month.

Under Government proposals it will cost more to apply by post than online for the first time.

Currently, a standard first adult passport or renewal costs £72.50 regardless of how the application is made.

Under changes earmarked to take effect on March 27, the fee will rise to £75.50 for online applications and £85 for postal applications.

Charges for children’s passports will go up from £46 currently to £49 online and £58.50 in the post.

The £12.50 increase for the postal service represents a jump of 17% and 27% for adults and children respectively.

The plans, which will have to be approved by parliament before taking effect, are part of a drive to increase the use of online services.